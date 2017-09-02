Essex Police: Search For Teenage Suspect Continues

Police investigating the murder of John Pordage are continuing their search for Bradley Blundell, the outstanding suspect, a month on from Mr. Pordage’s death.

Blundell (pictured) was last known to be living in Chelmsford and has links to Great Baddow and the Thurrock area. He also has links to the Norwich area of Norfolk.



Pordage suffered a gunshot to the chest in the early hours of Saturday, August 5th outside the BP garage near the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford. He died later in hospital.

Five arrests have now been made in connection with the murder investigation.



Two teenagers charged with offences appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates court on Wednesday, August 9. Saul Stanley, 18, of no fixed abode, was charged with four firearms offences and a charge of handling stolen goods.



He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 6.



A 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford who was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon, handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court also on August 9. He was remanded in youth detention and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 10.



Three other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

DCI Martin Pasmore said: “Our investigations continue and the focus is on finding suspect Bradley Blundell.

“We are making every effort to trace Blundell and we have been making extensive enquiries and carrying out searches of addresses.

“We urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak to us. You can call 999, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”