Girl Sexually Assaulted In Colchester Woodland

Essex Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault on a girl in an area of woodland off Gavin Way, Colchester.

The incident occurred between 8.30am and 9am on Monday, October 30 and officers were deployed to the scene.

An area search was carried out and the girl is currently being supported by specialist officers.

The suspect is described as a white man who is over 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short brown, scruffy hair.

He was wearing a navy blue or black thigh length zipped coat with dark coloured trousers (not jeans) and dark brown leather gloves.

Witnesses, anyone with information or if you drove down the road around this time and have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Colchester sexual assault investigation team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.