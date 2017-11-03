Girl Sexually Assaulted In Harlow

An investigation has been launched after a girl was sexually assaulted in Harlow yesterday afternoon.

The girl, who is secondary school age, was walking near to a garage area in Little Brays, just off Tillwicks Road, at around 3.45pm.





She was approached by a man who pulled her towards the nearby garages.





The man sexually assaulted her, before the victim screamed and was able to run away.





Two nearby witnesses heard her scream, and came to her aid. The police were then called.





The man was described as white, around 5ft8ins tall, of medium build and in his mid to late 20s.





Ds Neale Parker, from Harlow CID, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and are working hard to understand the circumstances which led to the attack.





“Additional patrols by the Community Policing Team are in place, and house to house enquiries have been conducted.





“Various lines of enquiry are being pursued to identify the man responsible, and we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they can help us.





“This appears to be an isolated incident and we don’t wish to cause undue worry, but we would ask you to be vigilant, and be aware of your surroundings. We are also updating local schools on the incident.





“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim, who is being supported by specially trained officers, and thank the two witnesses who have already helped us with enquiries.”





Anyone with information is asked to contact Harlow CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.