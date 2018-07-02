Harlow MP calls for bouncy inflatables ban

The MP for Harlow wants a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas, after the death of a girl on an inflatable on Gorleston beach in Norfolk.

According to some eyewitness accounts the inflatable trampoline exploded yesterday morning, flinging the girl into the air.

Lifeboat crews and nearby witnesses battled in vain to save her, before she died in hospital.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), local authority and police has been launched.

Robert Halfon has told Heart he is frustrated regulations surrounding inflatables weren't changed when another girl was killed in his constituency of Harlow when the bouncy castle she was playing on blew away.

"As I understand it the Health and Safety Executive did look into this and did not feel that there needed to be changes but after the latest tragedy, clearly the government needs to review the regulations urgently and the inspections regime," he said.

"I think we need a statement from the Health and Safety Executive.

"There should be a temporary ban on these kind of fairground amusement bouncy castles because of the two tragedies that have occurred, and there have been a number of injuries before that and before 2016.

"I'm urging the speaker today for a debate, called an urgent question, so that the government can set out how they can update the regulations and inspections regime of bouncy castles so we can be sure that they're safe.

"I think there should be a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas until the government have looked at the regulations and inspections and seen whether or not they should be updated."