Help for domestic abuse victims in Maldon

There are now more places for victims of domestic abuse to find help in Maldon.

As part of the 'J9' initiative, staff from Maldon District Council, One Support, Moat Housing, Citizens Advice Bureau, Job Centre Plus and Open Road have been trained to become contact points for those suffering domestic abuse.

Named in memory of Janine Mundy, who was killed in Cornwall by her estranged husband while he was on police bail, the J9 project involves offices displaying stickers in their windows to act as an indicator to victims that staff members are trained and it is a safe space.

Victims can then speak to someone at the premises, who will put them in touch with professional help, for example, Safer Places, a local domestic abuse charity.

The idea of J9 is to make it easier for people to get help - when they're being 'policed' by their abuser.

One woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told Heart that the scheme would have helped her escape an abusive relationship two years earlier.

"A few years ago there was no J9 around and I did go into the job centre and explained what was happening about myself and what I was suffering through," she said.

"And no-one was really able to do anything or really able to point me anywhere."