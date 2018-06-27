Homeless In The Heat

As temperatures continue to soar this week, we're being asked to spare a thought for the homeless, who can be vulnerable if exposed to strong sunshine and heat while sleeping rough.

Gary Turner, Service Operations Manager at HARP homeless charity in Southend, told Heart "any form of extreme weather can be dangerous and life threatening to people sleeping rough on the streets and certainly at this time of the year they would be at risk of sunstroke and dehydration in this hot weather."



Gary said there's lots we can do to help though. He said "Ask them if they need water in the first instance... hats, sunglasses and sun lotions are useful in the summer too... (and) members of the public can refer rough sleepers to streetlink, which is a national rough sleeping reporting line that will also link them into local services too."



He added that HARP are in desperate need of donations at this time of year to help people in need who are visiting their centres, saying "If (people) could donate any items this year such as water, juices, that would be most helpful."