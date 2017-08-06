Investigations Into Chelmsford Shooting Continue

Man Dies After Being Gunned Down In Essex
A man has died after being shot in the chest outside a filling station in Chelmsford.
Detectives are continuing their enquiries into the death of a man who was shot in Chelmsford.
Officers and the ambulance service were called at about 2.10am yesterday to Baddow Road.
34-year-old John Pordage from Galleywood and a 25-year-old man were outside the BP garage near the Army and Navy roundabout when a blue Ford Fiesta pulled up.
Mr Pordage was shot by an occupant of the car, which drove off.
He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.
The road remains closed for forensic examination work.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are progressing our enquiries and believe this incident involved people known to each other.
“Several members of the public went to the aid of the victim and his friend, and I want to thank them for their assistance in what clearly would have been harrowing circumstances.
“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has yet to come forward. Any information you have, however small you think it may be, could be vital in assisting our investigation.
“I also want to speak to anyone who saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area before and after the incident and anyone who took mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident.”
District commander Chief Inspector Ronnie Egan said: “Incidents such as this are extremely rare and we believe this involved people known to each other.
“Although we believe there is no wider risk to the community, I know residents will be very concerned.
“My local policing teams are out on extra patrols and we are also working with partners to provide reassurance to the community.
“If anyone has any concerns, or information that could help with our investigation, I would encourage them to speak to our officers or call us.”
Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101.
Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
