Large fire causes disruption in Bishop's Stortford

Homes and businesses have been evacuated in the centre of Bishop's Stortford this morning after a large fire in a flat above a shop.

Emergency services were called to Potter Street just after 9am. A number of streets in the town centre were closed while the incident was dealt with.

The fire spread to another flat, and a third flat was also affected.

The fire is now out and everyone is accounted for.

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation and has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for further care.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue sent six appliances and an aerial ladder platform.

