Little Mix Announce Essex Concert

Little Mix have announced they will be touring the UK next summer after the success of their latest album, Glory Days, including an Essex date.



Famous for hits such as 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Touch', their new 'Summer Hits' tour follows a sell out series of shows in 2017.

The band also revealed earlier that they will be performing on this year's X Factor Final next weekend along with CNCO.

Essex-born Jesy Nelson along with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will be playing Colchester's Weston Homes Community Stadium on Sunday 8th July 2018

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am this Thursday 30th November.