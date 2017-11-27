Little Mix Announce Essex Concert

27 November 2017, 18:00

Little Mix tour 2017

Little Mix have announced they will be touring the UK next summer after the success of their latest album, Glory Days, including an Essex date.

Famous for hits such as 'Black Magic', 'Shout Out To My Ex' and 'Touch', their new 'Summer Hits' tour follows a sell out series of shows in 2017.

The band also revealed earlier that they will be performing on this year's X Factor Final next weekend along with CNCO.

Essex-born Jesy Nelson along with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards will be playing Colchester's Weston Homes Community Stadium on Sunday 8th July 2018

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am this Thursday 30th November.

Latest News

See more Latest News

City grandee Robertson asked to mediate in LSE boardroom crisis

Jonny Bairstow avoids ECB action over 'headbutt' incident

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham's top target to potentially replace Danny Rose

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News