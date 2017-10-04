Man Arrested After Murder In Basildon

Now Playing
4 October 2017, 14:24
Essex Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man in Basildon on Sunday night.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and sadly, later died.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Major Crime office on 01206 576845, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.