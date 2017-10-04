Man Arrested After Murder In Basildon

4 October 2017, 14:24

police tape

Essex Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man in Basildon on Sunday night.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was assaulted at the junction of Moss Drive and Moss Close, at around 5.30pm.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, and sadly, later died.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Major Crime office on 01206 576845, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

