Man Arrested After Cyclist Dies In Colchester Fail To Stop

18 September 2017, 06:21

Police generic

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Harwich Road, Elmstead in Colchester.

Essex Police were contacted at just after 8pm on Saturday September 16 following reports of a collision between a cyclist and vehicle.

It is thought the cyclist was struck by a car, which then left the scene.

Paramedics and police attended but sadly the cyclist died at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

A 71-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He currently remains in custody.

