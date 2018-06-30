Man Attacked By Group In Grays

A man in his 20s has been stabbed, beaten and had an unknown substance thrown in his face in Grays.

He's in hospital after being attacked by a group of three or four men just after 6pm yesterday evening on Cromwell Road.

The men left the scene in a grey Mercedes, driving via Orsett Road.

Police are treating it as a targeted and isolated assault.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, you should call police on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111.