Man Attacked In Braintree
1 June 2018, 17:16
A man has been assaulted and had his phone stolen in Braintree, by three men wearing balaclavas and hoods.
The victim, an 18 year-old man, had been walking along Park Drive at around 11.50pm on Wednesday, May 30th, speaking on his phone when he was attacked by three men.
He dropped his phone which was then stolen by the men.
All three had gotten out of a dark coloured car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, prior to the attack. The car left the scene and the men made off after the attack on foot in the direction of Challis Lane.
The victim suffered injuries to his head which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-chaning.
Police are asking anyone who saw something, who live in the area and have CCTV, or were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, to call them on 101.