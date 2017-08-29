Man 'Critical' After Brentwood Assault

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Brentwood.

Essex Police were contacted at 12.45am yesterday following reports that a man had suffered a serious head injury after an assault outside Murphys Sports Bar on Kings Road, Brentwood.

The 47-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Queens hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, at 2.30am today, two men were arrested in Shenfield on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened and a cordon remains in place at the scene of the incident.

Brentwood District Commander Chief Insp Lewis Basford said: "We are aware that residents in Brentwood will be rightly concerned in the wake of this serious incident.

"However I would like to reassure people that we have already made arrests and our detectives are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.

"I would like to thank motorists and pedestrians for their patience whilst the road closure remains in place to enable us to complete our enquiries.

"I would also urge anyone who saw anything and has yet to speak to us to please come forward, your information could be vital to our investigation."

Officers would still like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not yet come forward, particularly anyone who may have mobile phone or Dash Cam footage.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, both from Brentwood remain in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.