Man Deliberately Hit By Car In Stansted

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured, following a deliberate collision between a car and a pedestrian in Stansted, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, September 2.

A light-coloured hatchback, possibly a Volkswagen, travelling on Mountfitchet Road from the direction of Church Road, turned sharply into Priory Drive before driving back along Mountfitchet Road towards a pedestrian.

The car collided with the victim and then drove off at speed in the direction of Church Road.

The driver and passenger are believed to have fair hair and be in their mid-20s to 30s.

A man in his late-20s from Stansted was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe this is a targeted incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw a light-coloured hatchback driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Crime Department on 101 or email scdappeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.