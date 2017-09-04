Man Deliberately Hit By Car In Stansted

4 September 2017, 06:32

Police generic

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured, following a deliberate collision between a car and a pedestrian in Stansted, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, September 2.

A light-coloured hatchback, possibly a Volkswagen, travelling on Mountfitchet Road from the direction of Church Road, turned sharply into Priory Drive before driving back along Mountfitchet Road towards a pedestrian. 

The car collided with the victim and then drove off at speed in the direction of Church Road.

The driver and passenger are believed to have fair hair and be in their mid-20s to 30s.

A man in his late-20s from Stansted was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe this is a targeted incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw a light-coloured hatchback driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Crime Department on 101 or email scdappeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending on Heart

Cheryl Returning To X Factor

Cheryl WILL Be Returning To X Factor Despite Being Replaced By Nicole!
Aston Merrygold having a baby

Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Aston Merrygold Just Revealed Some BIG News
Will and Grace Trailer

The Teaser For Will and Grace Reboot Is Everything We Hoped For!

Scarlett Moffatt Streetmate

Scarlett Moffat Reveals New Hairdo Cut By Her Boyfriend!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Construction growth slumps to one-year low

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge could be plannin

The Duchess Of Cambridge Is PREGNANT With Baby Number Three!

Prince George school dinners

Here's The Lunch Menu For Prince George When He Begins School This Week

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News