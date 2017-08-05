Man Dies After Being Gunned Down In Essex

A man's been shot dead outside a petrol station in Essex.

The victim - named by police as 34-year-old John Pordage of Galleywood - and another man, aged in his 20s, were outside the BP garage near the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford when a blue Ford Fiesta pulled up in the early hours of Saturday, Essex Police said.



The man was shot by an occupant of the car, which drove off, and he was taken to hospital where he died.



Police said the emergency services were called at about 2.10am to Baddow Road.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are progressing our enquiries and believe this incident involved people known to each other.



“Several members of the public went to the aid of the victim and his friend, and I want to thank them for their assistance in what clearly would have been harrowing circumstances.



“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has yet to come forward. Any information you have, however small you think it may be, could be vital in assisting our investigation.



“I also want to speak to anyone who saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the area before and after the incident and anyone who took mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident.”

The road was closed for forensic examination work.



Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to call 101.



