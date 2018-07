Man dies after being stabbed in Pitsea

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Pitsea last night.

He was found injured in Little Garth, near Pitsea Road, just before 9 o'clock.

The victim later died at Basildon Hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation, but say it is in its early stages.

They believe it was a targeted and isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.