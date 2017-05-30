Man Found In Car In Harlow With Head Injury Identified

Ryanair Promises Fare Cuts After Posting Profits
Stansted based Ryanair is promising to continue cutting fares following a 6% rise in annual profits.
Police say they can now identify a man who died after being found inside a car with head injuries in Harlow.
Officers were called at around 11.45pm on Sunday May 28th to Milwards, after reports that a man had been found injured inside a Volvo.
He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, where he died in the early hours of Monday.
He has been formally identified as Andrej Arhipovs, 39, from Harlow.
A post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of a head injury.
A 24-year-old man from Bishop’s Stortford and two men aged 35 and 40 from Harlow were arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have been released under investigation.
A man has been convicted of conspiring to murder his stepfather in a dispute over the sale of the family home in Colchester.
People in Essex are being asked to vote for Princes Alexandra Hospital's children's ward to be the winner of a competition to get a new state of the art cinema.
The Cliffs Pavilion has confirmed the stars heading to Essex for this year's festive panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.
