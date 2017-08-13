Man Found Seriously Injured In Southend Street

By Chantel Thompson , 13th August 2017, 09:40

Essex Police

Comments

A man's been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officers were called shortly after 1am today, Sunday, August 13 to a report a man was lying in the road.

The man was taken to Royal London Hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.

Witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

