Man Found Seriously Injured In Southend Street

M11 Concrete Wasn't Thrown From Bridge Onto Windscreen
Police say a piece of concrete that hit a driver's windscreen leading to his death WASN'T thrown from a bridge.
A man's been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Officers were called shortly after 1am today, Sunday, August 13 to a report a man was lying in the road.
The man was taken to Royal London Hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.
Witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Police say a piece of concrete that hit a driver's windscreen leading to his death WASN'T thrown from a bridge.
The mum of a man shot dead in Chelmsford has pleaded with a teenage boy wanted in connection with it, to hand himself in.
Police are treating the death of a driver on the M11 as suspicious and are appealing for witnesses.
Police are urging a 17 year old boy - wanted in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford - to hand himself in.
12pm - 4pm
Text 'ESSEX' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments