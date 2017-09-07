Man Guilty Of Attempted Murder After Chase In Harlow

7 September 2017, 11:00

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after an attack on a man in Harlow.

Police were called on Thursday, January 26, to reports of a man being chased down the road and attacked by two men with weapons in The Downs, Harlow. 

The 25-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The victim has been left with a permanent eye injury.

Osa Akpata, 20, of Northgate End, Bishop’s Stortford was charged with attempted murder and was remanded in custody. He denied the charge and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Wednesday, September 6 where he was found guilty of attempted murder.

Charlie Knight, 20, of Broadgate, Spalding pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, August 16.

The court heard the motive behind the attack remained unclear.

Both men are due to appear for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, October 27.

Detective Sergeant Mick Orr said: "This is a horrific attack where a man has been left with a life-changing injury. We hope this verdict is some consolation to the suffering he has endured during the last few months."

