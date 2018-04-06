Man Jailed After Fleeing Essex Following Murder

A man who fled the country after stabbing a man to death in Southend has today been jailed for lifewith a minimum of 25 years.

Allcie Houlder stabbed Nico Ramsay in the chest and left him injured in the street in Napier Avenue, Southend, on February 13, 2016. The 19-year-old from London died in hospital on February 17.



Houlder and his associates, Nathan Sylvester and Troy Lewis, left the scene in a taxi.



Sylvester and Lewis were arrested in Sutton Road but Houlder, who had got out in York Road, was not found despite an extensive search.

CCTV was recovered that showed him throwing an item in Napier Road, which was later found to be the knife used in the attack.



During police enquiries to identify and locate him, Houlder took a ferry to Calais on February 19.



A European Arrest Warrant was issued but he was later tracked down to Venezuela following intelligence received by Essex Police.



He was arrested in Caracas on November 2, 2016 following work between Essex Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol and the National Crime Agency.



Extradition proceedings were begun and Houlder, 23, was eventually brought back to the UK on September 29, 2017.



He was charged with murder, which he denied. He stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, March 12 and was found guilty on Wednesday, April 4.



He was jailed today, Friday, April 6.



Sylvester, 27, of Perth Road, Plaistow, and Lewis, 23, of Odessa Road, east London, were both sentenced in October 2016 to life in prison, to serve a minimum of 25 years and 23 years respectively, after being convicted of murder.



Houlder’s girlfriend, Elisha Francois, 27, of York Road, Southend, was jailed for 32 months in May 2016 after admitting perverting the course of justice and was told she would serve a minimum of 16 months.



Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Allcie Houlder took the life of Nico Ramsay in a brutal and ruthless fashion. In doing so he devastated Nico's family and set his own destiny of a life behind bars.



"His flight to Venezuela just delayed the inevitable; we were always going to bring him to justice and a distance of 5,000 miles wasn't going to stop that.



"The risks and the devastation caused by carrying knives is just not worth it.



"Research is clear that people who carry knives are at greater risk of being seriously injured by their own weapons.



"Knife crime ruins lives and leaves behind a wave of destruction that cannot be repaired."