Man Jailed After Stabbing Teen 14 Times

6 October 2017, 17:07

Essex Police

A man who stabbed a teenager 14 times at a busy party in Southend has been jailed for 9 years.

In April, 19 year old Nes Kisoka stabbed the 18-year-old victim in the stomach, leaving him with a collapsed lung, after a fight broke out.

The victim had to spend nine days in hospital.

At an earlier hearing at Basildon Crown Court, Kisoka, of Eastern Esplanade, Southend, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Jeffery said: "This was a violent and frenzied attack at a busy party.

"It is galling that Nes Kisoka was so comfortable using this level of violence and the results could have been much worse.

"The victim suffered several stab wounds and had to spend a significant amount of time in hospital.

"I want to praise the courage of the victim throughout the investigation and I hope this sentence comes as some solace to the victim."

