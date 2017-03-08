Man Jailed After Attempted Armed Robbery In Colchester

A man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison following an attempted armed robbery at a post office in Colchester.

Shaun Collier went into the post office in Shrub End Road at around 9.25am on November 7, 2017.

He was wearing a hood, armed with an imitation firearm and also claimed to have an axe.

He made threats and demanded money.

Before anything could be handed over, he was tackled by staff at the post office and detained.

Police were then called and arrested Collier.

He was later charged with attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

At Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, March 8), Collier, 33, of Lugar Close, Colchester, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years for possession of an imitation firearm, three years for attempted robbery, and two years for possession of an offensive weapon. All these sentences are to run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to four months in prison for breaching a suspended sentence. This is to run consecutively with the other sentences.

It means he has been sentenced to a total of three years and four months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Lydia George said: "Shaun Collier went into the post office in Shrub End with the intention of using threats of violence to cause fear and steal money.

"The quick actions of the post office staff meant that Collier was tackled before he could cause harm to anyone or take any money.

"It is galling that Collier felt so comfortable threatening violence and I am pleased a potentially dangerous man is off the streets of Essex.

"I want to thank the staff at the post office for their quick actions and bravery but I would urge members of the public not to risk their safety and instead call the emergency services."