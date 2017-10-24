Man Jailed For Fatal Hit & Run Over Elderly Man

A driver who knocked over an elderly man and then drove off from the scene in Hullbridge has been jailed for 20 months.

It happened just before 11pm on Friday, August 5 2016.

Basil Shale, 84, had just been dropped off by a taxi in the forecourt of a petrol station in Lower Road, and was walking home.

As he crossed the road, he was hit by a white Vauxhall Astra which then drove off. Mr Shale suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he died five days later.

The car was found abandoned the next morning.

About midday on Sunday, August 6, the driver of the car, Leonard Todd went to Rayleigh police station and was arrested.

The following investigation established that, at the time of the crash, Todd was travelling between 39mph and 42mph on a 30mph road.

It is also became clear that Todd knew he had hit someone and did not stop.

In August this year, Todd, 24, of Rawreth Lane, Rayleigh, was charged with causing death by careless driving and failing to stop, and failing to report a crash.

At Southend Magistrates’ Court on September 25, he admitted the charges and today, Monday, October 23, at Basildon Crown Court, he was jailed for 20 months and received a two-year driving ban.

Senior investigation officer, Detective Inspector Scott Egerton, said: "The actions of Leonard Todd in failing to stop were cowardly. They led to a lengthy police investigation and additional heart break to the family of Basil Shale.

"He was travelling too fast and as a result killed a loved and respected local man.

"Todd has to live with this for the rest of his life, but tragically so do the family of Mr Shale, who never came home that night.

"I want to praise the courage of Mr Shale’s family throughout this process and I hope this sentence brings them some solace. Our thoughts are with them."