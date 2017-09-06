Man Jailed For Life For Murdering Friend In Essex

A man who murdered his friend has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Kevin Paddick stabbed Danny Myers three times at an address in Rochford Road, St Osyth, in the early hours of March 20 this year.

Mr Myers was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A post mortem examination found the 23-year-old from Enfield died as a result of a single stab wound to the heart.

A court heard there was an argument involving the men and two women. The reason was never made clear, but it escalated into physical violence during which Paddick stabbed Mr Myers.

All four had been taking drugs throughout the evening.

Paddick, 35, unemployed, of no fixed address, denied murder but was convicted by a jury yesterday, Tuesday, September 5, following a trial that began at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 9.

He was sentenced at the same court today, Wednesday, September 6.