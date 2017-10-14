Man Sentenced For Tolleshunt Crash That Killed Sister

A man has been sentenced for causing a crash in Tolleshunt Major which killed his sister.

John Bond, 31, of Church Road, Tiptree, had been driving a blue and silver Ford Connect van along Mill Lane at around 12.10am on Wednesday, January 13 2016.

He failed to give way as he came to the junction with Witham Road when the van collided with a Mercedes E320.

Both vehicles then mounted a grass verge at the entrance of Tudwick Road.

Bond pulled his sister Mischa, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat, out of the vehicle.

The emergency services were called but sadly Mischa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond was arrested shortly after and, later, released on bail.

On June 30, 2017 he was charged.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on August 30 he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while impaired through drugs.

At the same court today (Friday, October 13) he was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years.

He has also been banned from driving for two years and told he will then have to take an extended retest.

At sentencing, Her Honour Judge Lynch said: "Living with what you have done is punishment enough."

She also expressed that no blame can be put on the driver of the Mercedes.

Detective Sergeant Adam High, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "John Bond’s actions were reckless and have had a truly awful outcome.

"No officer wants to knock on someone’s door to tell them a loved one has died.

"Mischa’s death was completely avoidable and the fact that it was her brother driving makes it even more tragic.

"I want to praise the strength and courage of Mischa’s family throughout the investigation."