Man Shot Dead By Police In Romford

A man's been shot dead by police in Romford after claiming he had a gun.

Scotland Yard says it was called at 3.50am by a man making threats and claiming he was in possession of a firearm.

Armed officers were deployed to Collier Row.

At around 4.45am a man believed to be in his 40s was shot by police near Collier Row Road and Lodge Lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.