Man Shot With Air Rifle In Tilbury

Man 'Critical' After Brentwood Assault
A man is critical in hospital after a serious assault in Brentwood.
A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the neck with an air rifle.
A group of children, aged between 12 and 13, were seen running away from the scene, carrying what police believe could have been green air rifle bags.
Officers attended an address in Monarch Close, in Tilbury, Essex, at around 6.20pm on Sunday after being called by the ambulance service.
The victim was airlifted to hospital and treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.
Essex Police said in a statement: "There is not believed to be any risk to the public following this incident."
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by contacting Grays CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
