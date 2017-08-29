Man Shot With Air Rifle In Tilbury

By Charlotte Sullivan, 29th August 2017, 16:33

Essex Police

Comments

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the neck with an air rifle.

A group of children, aged between 12 and 13, were seen running away from the scene, carrying what police believe could have been green air rifle bags.

Officers attended an address in Monarch Close, in Tilbury, Essex, at around 6.20pm on Sunday after being called by the ambulance service.

The victim was airlifted to hospital and treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Essex Police said in a statement: "There is not believed to be any risk to the public following this incident."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by contacting Grays CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Local News

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Kat Shoob

10pm - 1am

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Kat Shoob

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Advertise Advertise in Essex

Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.

Follow Heart on Twitter