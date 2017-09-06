Man Stabbed After Chase In Southend

Police are appealing for information about a stabbing in Lucy Road, Southend, at around 4am on Friday, September 1.

An 18-year-old man was punched in the face following an argument with suspects in Seaway Car Park. He was then chased by attackers, described as being both men and women, before being knocked to the floor in Queen’s Way and punched and kicked.

During the attack the victim suffered a number of stab wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital. A 25-year-old man from Shoeburyness; a 21-year-old man from London; a 22-year-old man from Barking; a 22-year-old man from London and a 20-year-old man from Southend were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were released under investigation.

Investigating officer Pc Rachel Martin, of Southend CID, said: "This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack on a man who was enjoying a night out with friends.

"He was attacked by a large group of people and stabbed. Fortunately the injuries he sustained were not life threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

"The victim ran from his attackers and we urge anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident to get in contact with us. We also urge anyone with CCTV in the vicinity or dash cam footage to get in contact with Southend CID on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."