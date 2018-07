Man Stabbed At Chelmsford Prison

A man's been taken to hospital in a life threatening condition after a stabbing at Chelmsford prison.

It happened yesterday morning.



45 year old Patrick Chandler, of Chelmsford Prison, has been charged with attempted murder.

A Prison Service spokesperson said:

"A prisoner is receiving hospital treatment following an incident at HMP Chelmsford on Tuesday 5 June.

"It would inappropriate to comment further now that legal proceedings are ongoing."