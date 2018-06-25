Man Stabbed In Westcliff

25 June 2018, 16:18

police tape

A man's been stabbed during an assault by a group of people in Westcliff.

The victim was walking down Fairfax Drive just before midnight on June 22, when he was approached by a large group of men.

After a brief conversation he was then stabbed.

The group left the scene on pedal bikes.

The man, who is in his 20s, suffered a number of stab wounds.

None were life threatening and he is now recovering at home.

Detective Inspector Paul Ahmed said:

“This is an isolated incident and we have had no further reports which we believe to be similar or linked.

“The motive is unclear, as nothing was stolen, and enquiries are ongoing to establish what exactly made these individuals attack the victim. At this stage, we remain open minded.

“It is possible that someone saw or heard something, and if this is the case, we really want to speak to you.”

