Man stabbed to death in Chelmsford

22 June 2018, 07:04

tape

A man has been stabbed to death in Chelmsford and a murder investigation has been launched.

The victim - in his 40s - was attacked in Cromar Way at just before 1 o'clock this morning.

Three men and a woman, all aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

An alleyway near Meteor Way has been closed off while investigations are carried out.

Police say that may affect pedestrians in the area or those attending Essex County Cricket Club.

