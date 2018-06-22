Man stabbed to death in Chelmsford
22 June 2018, 07:04
A man has been stabbed to death in Chelmsford and a murder investigation has been launched.
The victim - in his 40s - was attacked in Cromar Way at just before 1 o'clock this morning.
Three men and a woman, all aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.
An alleyway near Meteor Way has been closed off while investigations are carried out.
Police say that may affect pedestrians in the area or those attending Essex County Cricket Club.