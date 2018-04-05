Man Who Fled UK Convicted Of Southend Murder

A man who fled to South America after killing a teenager in Southend has been convicted of murder.

Allcie Houlder and his associates, Nathan Sylvester and Troy Lewis, chased and attacked Nico Ramsay in February 2016, after what the court heard was a drugs dispute.

The 19 year old was stabbed in the chest by Houlder and left in the street in Napier Avenue, Southend.

While the other men are already serving life sentences for murder, Houlder fled on a ferry to Calais - but was later picked up in Venezuela, and has now also been found guilty of murder.

He'll be sentenced tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Danny Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Houlder told the court that he was not actively looking for Nico Ramsay or intended to cause him serious harm, and claimed he had acted in self-defence.

“However the jury saw this for what it was, three men cowardly attacking the unarmed victim and taking his life. Houlder brutally stabbed the victim twice and left him to die.

“He then went to great lengths in his attempt to evade justice.

“However, we were determined to ensure he would see justice and not go unpunished for his crime.

“I want to thank the members of the public who provided us with vital information to identify those responsible for Nico’s murder.

“I also want to thank colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol and the National Crime Agency for their assistance in bringing Houlder back to the UK to face the courts.

“My thoughts are very much with Nico’s family and friends. His last thoughts were of his mother and he asked that she was told he loved her. I hope that today’s verdict will give his family some closure.

“This case demonstrates the tragic consequences of knife and drug crime. It devastates families and communities.

“One death is always one too many and I’d urge anyone who has information about anybody who is carrying a weapon or is involved in drugs to please report it. You could help save someone’s life.”