Manslaughter Investigation Begins After Man's Death In Harlow

Domestic Abuse Hub Opens For Victims In South Essex
A domestic abuse hub has been officially opened in a bid to provide more support to victims across South Essex.
A man has died in hospital following an incident in Harlow last week where he was assaulted.
Police were called with reports of a fight at the Poplar Kitten pub in Tawneys Road, Harlow just after 10.40pm on Thursday, August 17.
A 48-year-old man from Harlow suffered a head injury and was air-lifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he sadly died on Saturday, August 19.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and released on police bail until September 15.
Enquiries in to the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at the Major Crime Team in Harlow on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a packaging warehouse.
Michael Barrymore is entitled to "more than nominal" damages against Essex Police over his wrongful arrest.
A man has been jailed for four years and banned from driving for five years after a fatal crash in Weeley Heath.
