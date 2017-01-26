Mechanic Jailed For Child Sexual Offences

A mechanic from Essex has been jailed for 12 years for committing sexual offences against children over the course of a decade.

Leslie Pennick, of Goldhanger Road, Heybridge, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for two counts of raping a boy aged under 16, four counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14 and two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged under 16.



The 66-year-old was sentenced to nine years for the rape charges, to run concurrently, and three years in total for six indecent assault charges to run consecutively.



Pennick denied the offences, which he committed between 1982 and 1992, but was convicted by a jury on December 15, 2016, after standing a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.



The two victims, now aged in their 40s, were aged six and nine when they were first sexually assaulted.



Investigating officer, Detective Constable Marcus Baker, said: "I’ve been working on this investigation since 2015 and Pennick has not shown any remorse or empathy towards the victims, who bravely gave evidence against their attacker.



"They were put through horrific ordeals at a very young age and the abuse they were subjected to has remained with them all their lives.



"Pennick lengthy sentence is testament to our hard work and determination in bringing sex offenders to justice and he will remain on the sex offenders register for life.”