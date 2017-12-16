Murder Investigation Started In Braintree

A man has been arrested after a woman was found seriously injured and later died.

Officers attended an address in Mountbatten Court, Braintree, shortly before 12.20am on Saturday, December 16 after being contacted with concerns for the welfare of the occupants.



A woman aged in her 30s was found unconscious and had suffered stab wounds.



Sadly she died at the scene, despite the efforts of officers and the ambulance service.



A 36-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

They can also contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.