Murder Investigation Started In Grays

A murder investigations started in Grays after a man found yesterday with a head injury, has died today.

Police believe the man is 65 year old John Hicks.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested this evening on suspicion of murder.

Mr Hicks was found with a head injury in London Road in the early hours of July 3rd and was taken to hospital, where he died today.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with information about the injuries John sustained before his death.

“We believe that there may have been an altercation in the High Street between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, June 28, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have any mobile phone or CCTV footage.”

Specially trained officers are supporting his family.

A forensic post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 41 of 04/07.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111