Murder Victim's Mum Makes Direct Appeal

The mother of a man, who died after being shot in Chelmsford, has made a direct appeal to 17-year-old Bradley Blundell to hand himself in.

Sue Wilson, the mother of 34-year-old John Pordage, urged Blundell himself and anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward to Essex Police.

Mrs Wilson said: “On Saturday August 5th our lives changed forever when we received the knock on the door that no parent ever wants to receive.

“I was told my lovely, handsome son had been murdered and would never be walking through the door again. “To lose your child is absolutely unimaginable. But to lose your son so violently and needlessly is beyond words.

“The police are doing all they can to catch those responsible and understand what happened to my John. “But they are still trying to trace 17-year-old Bradley Blundell in connection with John’s murder.

“Bradley, please do the right thing and hand yourself in. It’s only a matter of time before the police catch you. “And for anyone who knows Bradley, his mum, his family, his friends, please tell Essex Police where he is. I need to know what happened to my son.

“John was fun, wore his heart on his sleeve, was a talented artist and loved by everyone who knew him. We miss him terribly, our lives will never be the same.

“Please help Essex Police if you know where Bradley is.”

Det Chief Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are receiving information all the time in relation to Mr Blundell. It’s only a matter of time before we find him.

“My message to Bradley is ‘please hand yourself in now’.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting him, in any way, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and could find themselves in court or even prison.”

Mr Pordage from Galleywood was at the BP garage near the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford on Saturday August 5 at around 2.10am when he was shot. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Anyone with information about Bradley Blundell’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.