New Year's Honours in Essex

Essex has brought home 27 awards in the New Year's Honours list.

They include British Empire Medals (BEMs), which are awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.

Those awarded OBEs have been recognised for having a major local role in any activity, including work which has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

And those given MBEs have been rewarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which will have had a long-term, significant impact.

The full list of those honoured in Essex is as follows:

BEM

Ray Banks. For services to the community in Tiptree Essex. (Colchester)

Sonia Bond. For services to Dance. (Harlow)

Leslie Dennison, DL. For services to charity. (Chelmsford)

Roberta Harrington. Education Officer, Chelmsford Cathedral, Essex. For services to Education. (Chelmsford)

Leslie Kleinman. For services to Holocaust Education. (Westcliff on Sea)

Sonia Lewis. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester)

Fiona McCormack. For services to Children and Young Adults with Special Educational Needs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London.

Sarah McNamara. For services to the community in Terling, Essex. (Chelmsford)

Phyllis Reeve. For services to Basildon Hospital. (Benfleet)

Graham Wadley. For services to Church Music. (Wivenhoe)

Shirley Wells. For services to Education and Young People. (Clacton on Sea)





KNIGHTS BACHELOR - LB

Gail Crouchman. Senior Officer, Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security and Prevention of Modern Slavery. (Essex)





MBE

Claire Batt. Welfare Officer, Defence Police Federation. For services to the Ministry of Defence Police. (Essex)

Carol Browne. Coordinator, 16 Air Assault Brigade, Ministry of Defence. For services to Army Personnel. (Essex)

Christopher Hebden. Chair, Southend MENCAP. For services to People with Disabilities in Essex.

Alison Lewis. Site Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For public service. (Colchester)

Robert Long. For services to the community in Maldon. (Tiptree)

Linda Ransom. For services to the community in east London and Essex. (Writtle)

Raymond Smith. Ceremonial Technical Officer, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Brentwood)

Gerald Tessier. Review manager, Boundary Commission for England, Cabinet Office. For services to Democracy. (Grays)

Mark Williams. Manager, Investigations, Specialist Operations, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement.





OBE

Wendy Matthews. Director of Midwifery and deputy chief nurse, Barking, Havering, and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Midwifery. (Essex)

John McGregor. Founder, Contamac. For services to International Trade and Innovation in Polymer Technology. (Saffron Walden)

Susan Lancioni. Customer Insight and Analysis Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to UK and Global Nuclear Security. (Essex)

Richard Rhodes. District manager Essex, Work Services Directorate, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged People in Essex. (Chelmsford)

Acting Detective Inspector David John Simm. Metropolitan Police Service. For services to National Security and Counter Terrorism. (Essex)