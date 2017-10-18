Pair Jailed For £30,000 Drugs Haul In Laindon

A man and woman have been sentenced after admitting being concerned in supplying drugs after a raid in which officers uncovered a nearly £30,000 haul of drugs in Essex

Officers from the South Operation Raptor team executed a warrant at a property in Bushy Mead, Laindon on February 21 this year.

Inside they found 44-year-old Melanie King who pointed officers to a bag containing 400grams of cocaine hidden on top of the fridge freezer. They also found just under a kilo of the Class B drug amphetamine, which was hidden in a freezer, along with £740 cash.

The cocaine was found to have a street value of £20,500 whilst the amphetamine was found to have an estimated street value of £9,200.

Throughout the rest of the house they found drug paraphernalia including deal bags and weighing scales, and £2,940 in cash.

A further search of King’s car which was parked outside also revealed bags of amphetamine, which were hidden in a birthday card. During the search the owner of the house, 44-year-old Jon Rudd, returned and both he and King were arrested.

King and Rudd were both charged with possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply and money laundering.

King admitted the charges when she appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Monday October 9 and was given and eight-month jail term suspended for nine months.

Rudd admitted the charges at an earlier hearing and was sentenced on Thursday October 12 to three years and four months.

Following the sentencing Investigating officer Det Con Adam Blackwell of the South Operation Raptor team said: "During this case we seized a vast quantity of cocaine and amphetamine, all of which were destined for the streets of our county.

"We will continue to leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those attempting to supply drugs in our county.

"If you are involved in this type of activity then you can be assured that we will make sure you have no place to hide."

The sentencing comes as Essex Police is stepping up its action against those involved in gang crime and the illegal drugs trade even further with the launch of Operation Essex.

Teams from across the force, including Operation Raptor, Operational Support Group (OSG), roads policing, public protection and community and local policing, are coming together to specifically target those involved in drug supply in Essex as well as the associated violent offences which often go hand in hand with the illegal substance trade.

Officers will use a variety of tactics and are continuing to work with partners to safeguard those vulnerable to exploitation by drug dealers and gangs.

Essex Police set up Operation Raptor teams in the North, South and West of the county to tackle drug and gang-related crime.

Anyone with information about drug or gang-related crime in their community can contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.