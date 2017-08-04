Pensioner Pleads Guilty To Killing Wife In Clacton

A man from Clacton has today pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife.

Police received a call stating a woman had died inside a property in Vista Road at around 6.10am on Monday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found the body of 81 year-old Jean Chapman in a bedroom.

She was sadly deceased.

A post-mortem examination later showed she had died from severe head injuries.

71 year-old John Chapman, of Vista Road, Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

He was charged with murder the next day.

At Chelmsford Crown Court today Chapman pleaded guilty to murder.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 8.