Pensioner Pleads Guilty To Killing Wife In Clacton

Investigations Into Chelmsford Shooting Continue
Investigation work continues after a man was shot dead in Chelmsford in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A man from Clacton has today pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife.
Police received a call stating a woman had died inside a property in Vista Road at around 6.10am on Monday, June 12.
When officers arrived they found the body of 81 year-old Jean Chapman in a bedroom.
She was sadly deceased.
A post-mortem examination later showed she had died from severe head injuries.
71 year-old John Chapman, of Vista Road, Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.
He was charged with murder the next day.
At Chelmsford Crown Court today Chapman pleaded guilty to murder.
He is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 8.
A man has died after being shot in the chest outside a filling station in Chelmsford.
Inquest hears Rettendon murder investigation collapsed because there wasn't enough evidence.
A man from Great Tey has been jailed for after stalking his ex girlfriend and her new partner.
