People Celebrate England Win In Brentwood

19 June 2018, 16:20

People celebrated England's World Cup win on the streets of Brentwood and Colchester last night.

Officers closed Brentwood High Street and Head Street in Colchester for a short time, to ensure public safety with a large number of people leaving venues after the match finished.

But Essex Police have told Heart that most people were "in good spirits" and only one person was arrested - and then released.

They're thanking people for their co-operation and support while closures were enforced.

