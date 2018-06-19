People Celebrate England Win In Brentwood
19 June 2018, 16:20
People celebrated England's World Cup win on the streets of Brentwood and Colchester last night.
Officers closed Brentwood High Street and Head Street in Colchester for a short time, to ensure public safety with a large number of people leaving venues after the match finished.
But Essex Police have told Heart that most people were "in good spirits" and only one person was arrested - and then released.
They're thanking people for their co-operation and support while closures were enforced.