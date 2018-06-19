People Celebrate England Win In Brentwood

People celebrated England's World Cup win on the streets of Brentwood and Colchester last night.

Officers closed Brentwood High Street and Head Street in Colchester for a short time, to ensure public safety with a large number of people leaving venues after the match finished.



But Essex Police have told Heart that most people were "in good spirits" and only one person was arrested - and then released.

They're thanking people for their co-operation and support while closures were enforced.