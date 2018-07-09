Pitsea murder: victim was stabbed in the chest

Part of Pitsea where a man was stabbed to death on Saturday night remains cordoned off.

Detectives are still looking for clues at the scene near Pitsea Road.

A 21 year old was knifed in the chest - and was taken to Basildon Hospital where he died.

Police, who have launched a murder investigation, think it was a targeted attack.

Detective Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said anyone with even a shred of information urgently needs to call police.

He said: "We believe this was a targeted and isolated incident and there's no risk to the wider public.

"Our investigation is progressing well and we continue to carry out enquiries at the scene where a cordon is in place.

"My team needs to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything, has CCTV or was driving in the area and has dash cam footage.

"It doesn't matter how insignificant you think the information you have is, we need to speak to you."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1418 of July 7 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.