Police Appeal Following Shooting In Chelmsford

Detectives urgently need to trace Saul Stanley, 18, and Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.

Stanley, who also goes by the name Saulman Stanley, has links to Chelmsford, Norwich and Diss.



He is of slim build, has short brown straight hair, a dark brown short beard and a cross tattoo on his right arm.



Blundell has links Chelmsford and Great Baddow. He may however be in the Norwich area of Norfolk.



He is 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.



Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We urgently need to speak to Saul Stanley and Bradley Blundell in connection with the murder of John Pordage in the early hours of Saturday in Baddow Road.



“We consider them to be dangerous and we ask members of the public if you see them, do not approach them but call 999 immediately.



“I would strongly urge these individuals to contact police and give themselves up.



“Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in Mr Pordage's murder in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender."



Police have also recovered two firearms - a handgun and what is believed to be a shotgun – which were found during searches in the Chelmer Village area of Chelmsford last night, Sunday August 6.



DCI Pasmore said: “We will now be carrying out further enquiries and forensic examination work to establish if they are connected to Mr Pordage’s murder.



“Regardless of whether or not they are found to be linked to this horrific crime, I am pleased these dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets.”



Four arrests were made yesterday in connection with the murder investigation.



A 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.



An 18-year-old man from the Billericay area were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody for questioning.



A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford and a 15-year-old boy from Chelmsford who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.



Anyone with information on Blundell or Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to call 999.



Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.