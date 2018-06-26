Police Update Following Romford Fatal Stabbing

Police say they're trying to work out why a 15 year old boy from Grays was the only person injured, out of around 200 teenagers in Romford on Saturday night.

Aspiring rapper Jordan Douherty died after being beaten and stabbed, as he tried to flee the aftermath of a birthday party that had spiralled out of control.



A massive crowd went to the party at the Clockhouse Community Centre after the event was advertised on social media. But police had to be called after a number of fights broke out when gatecrashers were asked to leave.



Jordan, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti as part of a group called C17, was targeted by more than five people in three attacks between 9.20pm and 9.30pm.



Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: "As far as we're aware he's just a young man who's just turned 15, who's gone to the party of a 16-year-old girl and as a result of that he was brutally murdered.



"There's nothing to suggest his involvement in drill music was a motive.



"Really at the moment nothing to suggest any motive for the attack.



"Clearly there was something to cause the individuals involved to focus their attentions towards Jordan but at the moment we're unclear as to what that is.



"For some reason Jordan was the focus of their attentions.



"There were a number of other people there, but clearly they wanted to assault and seriously injure Jordan."



Jordan is the youngest victim among the nearly 80 homicides that have taken place in London so far this year.



Detectives investigating Jordan's murder are examining CCTV footage and have appealed to witnesses who filmed the fighting on their mobile phones to pass the footage to police.



Mr Smith said: "We've spoken to a number of people who were there, but we're appealing to everybody that was in the community centre, in the vicinity of Clock House Lane, a pedestrian or driving past, please contact us with details of anything you heard or what you saw.



"You may think it is irrelevant but please let us make that decision.



"Someone will have seen Jordan being assaulted and stabbed, and we're appealing to those people to come forward and tell us what they saw, and who they saw do what."



Three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder in the aftermath of the attack but have since been released under investigation.



Anyone with information can call police on 0208 345 3985 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.