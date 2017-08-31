Police Urgently Looking For Lorry After M11 Crash

Police urgently need to trace a lorry in connection with a serious crash on southbound M11 at J7 for Harlow.

A motorcylist in his 50's from Nottingham died when his bike and a car collided at around 11.35am today.

Officers closed the road while so they could investigate but it has now re-opened.

Inspector Danny Parsons said: “We urgently need to trace a lorry in connection with this incident which was travelling southbound at the time.

“The lorry had a black trailer with an image of fruit on it, possibly a tomato.

“If this is your lorry, you recognise it, or if you have any dashcam footage of the incident please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101, email collision.appeals@essex.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.