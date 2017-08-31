Police Urgently Looking For Lorry After M11 Crash

31 August 2017, 16:10

Police generic

Police urgently need to trace a lorry in connection with a serious crash on southbound M11 at J7 for Harlow.

A motorcylist in his 50's from Nottingham died when his bike and a car collided at around 11.35am today.

Officers closed the road while so they could investigate but it has now re-opened.

Inspector Danny Parsons said: “We urgently need to trace a lorry in connection with this incident which was travelling southbound at the time.

“The lorry had a black trailer with an image of fruit on it, possibly a tomato.

“If this is your lorry, you recognise it, or if you have any dashcam footage of the incident please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101, email collision.appeals@essex.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending on Heart

Ulrika Jonsson Masterchef asset

WATCH! Awkward Moment Ulrika Jonsson Serves RAW Lamb In Masterchef Disaster!

Aston Merrygold Strictly Come Dancing

The Early Favourite To Win Strictly Has Been Revealed!

Promo shot

Corrie's Rita Has An Uncertain Future Ahead For This Reason

Prince Harry and William Diana Memorial

Prince Harry and William Open Up As They Revisit The Flowered Gates At Kensington Palace

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tycoon Green's lawyers warn Field over BHS pension disclosure

Floyd Mayweather win over Conor McGregor spared bookies 'bloody nose'

Oval cricket match suspended as crossbow bolt lands on pitch

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News