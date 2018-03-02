Pordage Murder: Two Sentenced For Crimes Linked

Two teenagers have been sentenced for their roles in the fatal shooting of a man outside a petrol station in Chelmsford.

34 year old John Pordage was shot at a BP garage on Baddow Road after an altercation with a group of teenagers in August last year.



A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods. He was cleared of murder and of manslaughter.



Essex Police say he was sentenced to an eight-month detention training order.



While 18 year old Saul Stanley, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, one count of possessing ammunition without a certificate and perverting the course of justice.



He also admitted handling stolen goods and was jailed for five years.



A third teenager, bradley Blundall, who is accused of pulling the trigger, remains on the run and officers believe he could be in Ibiza.



Tracy Ayling QC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Blundell, who was 17 at the time and is now 18, shot Mr Pordage.



Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to Blundell's arrest.



Mr Pordage's mother, Sue Wilson, said after the hearing: "John died as a result of a cruel and senseless act and there will never be any justice for him until someone is found responsible for his death."



Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "My thoughts are very much with John's family and friends at this time.



"Bradley Blundell remains outstanding and I am determined to find him and bring him to trial.



"We will never give up searching for him and we are liaising with the National Crime Agency and colleagues abroad to locate him."