RAF Jets Intercept Luton-bound Ryanair Plane

RAF jets have intercepted a Luton-bound Ryanair flight.

A pair of Typhoon aircraft escorted the plane to Stansted after reports of a suspect package on board.

Flight FR2145 was en route from Kaunas Airport in Lithuania.

Essex Police tweeted: "We are aware of an incident at Stansted Airport. We will bring you more information when we can."

The jets were authorised to fly at supersonic speed - causing a 'sonic boom' heard in across parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

An RAF spokesman said, "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted airport.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."

A Ryanair spokesman added: "This flight from Kaunas to London Luton diverted to London Stansted in line with procedures after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert.



"The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so."





Picture: @AndyLonghurstUK