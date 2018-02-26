Rita Ora And Liam Gallagher Confirmed For RiZE Festival
26 February 2018, 19:00
Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics have been announced to headline RiZE festival at Hylands Park, Chelmsford on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August.
The new outdoor festival also features chart-toppers Rita Ora, James Bay, legendary Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, Years & Years, Plan B, Rag 'n' None Man, Grammy award-nominated rock group Bastille, as well as Craig David’s world famous TS5 show.
More acts are also set to be be announced across the festival's four stages.
Tickets, priced from £59.50, go on sale at 9.30am this Friday 2nd March at www.rizefestival.co.uk.
Friday 17th August
- LIAM GALLAGHER
- JAMES BAY
- CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5
- PLAN B
- MANIC STREET PREACHERS
- DAVE
- CIRCA WAVES
- DISCIPLES
- TOM GRENNAN
- JACOB BANKS
- MNEK
Saturday 18th August
- STEREOPHONICS
- BASTILLE
- YEARS & YEARS
- RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN
- RITA ORA
- MAXIMO PARK
- EXAMPLE
- TOKIO MYERS
- LEWIS CAPALDI
- TOM WALKER
- THE MANOR
- RAYE
- NINA NESBITT
Ticket prices:
General Admission Ticket: £59.50 (+booking fee)
General Admission Weekend Ticket: £115 (+booking fee)
General Admission Weekend Camping Ticket: £160 (+booking fee)
VIP Day Ticket: £99 (+booking fee)
VIP Weekend Ticket: £179 (+booking fee)
VIP Weekend Camping Ticket: £224 (+booking fee)