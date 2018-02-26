Rita Ora And Liam Gallagher Confirmed For RiZE Festival

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics have been announced to headline RiZE festival at Hylands Park, Chelmsford on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August.

The new outdoor festival also features chart-toppers Rita Ora, James Bay, legendary Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, Years & Years, Plan B, Rag 'n' None Man, Grammy award-nominated rock group Bastille, as well as Craig David’s world famous TS5 show.

More acts are also set to be be announced across the festival's four stages.

Tickets, priced from £59.50, go on sale at 9.30am this Friday 2nd March at www.rizefestival.co.uk.



Friday 17th August

LIAM GALLAGHER

JAMES BAY

CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5

PLAN B

MANIC STREET PREACHERS

DAVE

CIRCA WAVES

DISCIPLES

TOM GRENNAN

JACOB BANKS

MNEK

Saturday 18th August

STEREOPHONICS

BASTILLE

YEARS & YEARS

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

RITA ORA

MAXIMO PARK

EXAMPLE

TOKIO MYERS

LEWIS CAPALDI

TOM WALKER

THE MANOR

RAYE

NINA NESBITT

Ticket prices:

General Admission Ticket: £59.50 (+booking fee)

General Admission Weekend Ticket: £115 (+booking fee)

General Admission Weekend Camping Ticket: £160 (+booking fee)

VIP Day Ticket: £99 (+booking fee)

VIP Weekend Ticket: £179 (+booking fee)

VIP Weekend Camping Ticket: £224 (+booking fee)