Rita Ora And Liam Gallagher Confirmed For RiZE Festival

26 February 2018, 19:00

Rita Ora performs in London

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics have been announced to headline RiZE festival at Hylands Park, Chelmsford on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August.

The new outdoor festival also features chart-toppers Rita Ora, James Bay, legendary Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, Years & Years, Plan B, Rag 'n' None Man, Grammy award-nominated rock group Bastille, as well as Craig David’s world famous TS5 show.

More acts are also set to be be announced across the festival's four stages.

RiZE Festival

Tickets, priced from £59.50, go on sale at 9.30am this Friday 2nd March at www.rizefestival.co.uk.

Friday 17th August

  • LIAM GALLAGHER
  • JAMES BAY
  • CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5
  • PLAN B
  • MANIC STREET PREACHERS
  • DAVE
  • CIRCA WAVES
  • DISCIPLES
  • TOM GRENNAN
  • JACOB BANKS
  • MNEK

 Saturday 18th August

  • STEREOPHONICS
  • BASTILLE
  • YEARS & YEARS
  • RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN
  • RITA ORA
  • MAXIMO PARK
  • EXAMPLE
  • TOKIO MYERS
  • LEWIS CAPALDI
  • TOM WALKER
  • THE MANOR
  • RAYE
  • NINA NESBITT

 

Ticket prices:

General Admission Ticket: £59.50 (+booking fee)

General Admission Weekend Ticket: £115 (+booking fee)

General Admission Weekend Camping Ticket: £160 (+booking fee)

VIP Day Ticket: £99 (+booking fee)

VIP Weekend Ticket: £179 (+booking fee)

VIP Weekend Camping Ticket: £224 (+booking fee)

 

