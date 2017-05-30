Ryanair Promises Fare Cuts After Posting Profits

Man Guilty Of Conspiring To Murder Stepfather In Colchester
A man has been convicted of conspiring to murder his stepfather in a dispute over the sale of the family home in Colchester.
Ryanair has pledged to continue cutting fares as it posted a 6% rise in annual profits despite intense competition and the Brexit vote.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said the Irish airline faced "difficult'' trading as the group posted profits of 1.31 billion euro (£1.14 billion) for the year to March 31.
It slashed fares by 13% on average over the year amid competition in the industry and expects to reduce fares by a further 5% to 7% due to the weak pound and as it passes on lower fuel costs.
The group said the year was marred by terrorist attacks across Europe, confirming flight bookings fell in the aftermath of the explosion at the Manchester Arena last week.
Bookings have started to recover as Ryanair has launched seat sales in response to the fall in demand.
The group said it also saw "strong bookings'' over the weekend after an IT failure hit rival British Airways.
Ryanair is "cautiously'' forecasting profits to rise by 8% to between 1.4 billion euro (£1.2 billion) to 1.45 billion euro (£1.3 billion) for the year to next March.
Mr O'Leary warned: "Investors should be wary of the risk of negative Brexit developments, or any repeat of last year's security events at European cities, which could damage consumer confidence, close-in bookings, and this full year 2018 guidance.''
He added the group would "continue to pivot our growth away from the UK'' amid uncertainty caused by Brexit.
A man has been convicted of conspiring to murder his stepfather in a dispute over the sale of the family home in Colchester.
People in Essex are being asked to vote for Princes Alexandra Hospital's children's ward to be the winner of a competition to get a new state of the art cinema.
The Cliffs Pavilion has confirmed the stars heading to Essex for this year's festive panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.
Anglian Water has become the first water company to trial thermal imaging drones to detect leaking water pipes.
4pm - 7pm
Text 'ESSEX' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments